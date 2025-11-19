Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $20.55 Million Stock Position in Halliburton Company $HAL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,089 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $20,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Redburn Partners set a $35.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zephirin Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.55.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

