1,898 Shares in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 12.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 20.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.50. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $183.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.41, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 4.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ARM from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

