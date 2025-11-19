Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $23.03 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,956 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Coupang were worth $23,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Coupang by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Coupang Trading Down 0.6%

CPNG opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 21,428 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $686,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $372,662.94. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,795.54. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 913,633 shares of company stock valued at $29,143,084. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.