Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,594 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $23,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,221 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,002,000 after purchasing an additional 754,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,750,157,000 after buying an additional 416,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,744.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,356,000 after buying an additional 186,407 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.51 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.