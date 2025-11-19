Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF $PWB

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.95.

