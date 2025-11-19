Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,407 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 15,719 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $20,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $75,353,000 after purchasing an additional 998,021 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 36.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 671,408 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $512,986,000 after buying an additional 408,605 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,550,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,061,000 after buying an additional 335,793 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,510,616.41. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $95.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

