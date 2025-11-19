Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 129,365 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 82.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,365 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Docusign were worth $22,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 2.2% in the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Docusign by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 31.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 135,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020,414.44. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $533,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,915.98. This represents a 11.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Docusign stock opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

