Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $22,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 307.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $988,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 412,065 shares in the company, valued at $58,599,763.65. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $145,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,711,488.79. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,553 shares of company stock worth $2,825,527. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.71 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.14.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

