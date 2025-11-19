7,488 Shares in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF $TRFK Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000.

Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF Stock Down 1.5%

TRFK stock opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $74.22.

About Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF

The Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks market cap-weighted index of global companies involved in the use, manipulation, transmission, and storage of data, as well as the ancillary services that enable these processes.

