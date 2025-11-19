Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $418,000 in DeFi Technologies Inc. $DEFT

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEFT. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $8,789,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,891,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $912,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEFT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Northland Securities set a $2.50 target price on DeFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of DeFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

DeFi Technologies Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of DeFi Technologies stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 3.59. DeFi Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. DeFi Technologies had a return on equity of 105.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. DeFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

About DeFi Technologies

(Free Report)

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.