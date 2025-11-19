Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

