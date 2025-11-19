Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,778.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.63 per share, for a total transaction of $438,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 33,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,388.36. This trade represents a 17.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.12. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $131.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

