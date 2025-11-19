Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 210,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 97,144 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 119,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

EMXC opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

