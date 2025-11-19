Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 87.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

