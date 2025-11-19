12,674 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 481.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viavi Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 121,467 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $2,208,270.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,732.34. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 11,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $132,740.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,226.48. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,292. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.