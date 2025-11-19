Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,890 Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Qfin by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qfin in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Qfin by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 738,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 273,064 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Panview Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Qfin in the first quarter valued at about $24,925,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qfin stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $48.94.

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $731.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Qfin had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 30.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on QFIN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

