Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forge Financial Services LLC now owns 48,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

