Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $200,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Motco purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 103.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3,714.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total value of $1,380,930.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,040. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $173.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.88. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.99 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.32.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $659.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.