Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $137,418,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,328,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,832,000 after purchasing an additional 350,019 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,785,000. Amundi increased its stake in Everest Group by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 180,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Everest Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.77.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $320.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.68. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $392.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan Levine purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,150.24. This trade represents a 294.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 11,385 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. This trade represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.