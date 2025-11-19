Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. $AVAL

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 172.8% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 93,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 37.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 51.5% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 62,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.83. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.0115 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVAL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.