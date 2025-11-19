Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UWMC. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of UWM by 37.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 865.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 115,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 103,770 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 135.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UWM by 1,773.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 360,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Stock Up 1.6%

UWMC stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -99.52 and a beta of 1.79.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.51 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $4,061,184.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,108,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,600,355.96. This trade represents a 8.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,701,956 shares of company stock worth $114,994,356 in the last three months. 94.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

