Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,757,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EXE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Expand Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expand Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Expand Energy stock opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

