Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $104,000 in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,632.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,746 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,933,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,689,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,899,000 after buying an additional 318,005 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,528.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,159,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after buying an additional 3,038,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,599,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.77, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

