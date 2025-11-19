Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $104,000 in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,632.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,746 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,933,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,689,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,899,000 after buying an additional 318,005 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,528.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,159,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after buying an additional 3,038,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,599,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance
ZI stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.77, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZoomInfo Technologies
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Healthcare Rotation Underway: 3 Stocks Leading the Charge
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Medtronic Stock Finds Its Footing—Now It’s Gaining Momentum
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.