Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $93,000 in Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 43.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of KOS stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.45. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $648.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

