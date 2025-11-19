Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $186,000 in NOV Inc. $NOV

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of NOV by 119.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 395.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NOV by 30.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). NOV had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

