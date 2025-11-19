Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $162,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 405.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,769,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,398,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,472,000 after buying an additional 6,167,308 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,695,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,747,000 after buying an additional 1,586,041 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,013,185.2% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 891,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,071,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after acquiring an additional 491,161 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

