Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $74,000 in Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras SA $EBR

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras SA (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras by 92.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 315,607 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras by 3,872.3% in the first quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 588,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 573,988 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 384,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 246,722 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras Price Performance

NYSE:EBR opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras SA has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Featured Articles

