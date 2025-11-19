HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 141.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 18.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HTCR opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

HeartCore Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTCR Free Report ) by 306.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of HeartCore Enterprises worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTCR. Zacks Research cut shares of HeartCore Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HeartCore Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

