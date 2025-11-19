Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $219,000 in Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 2,943.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.03%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 59.38%.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.