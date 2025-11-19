Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $219,000 in Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 2,943.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.
Schneider National Price Performance
Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.03%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schneider National Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 59.38%.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
