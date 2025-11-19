Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Position in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 3,067.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 118.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.8%

MTG stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $304.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.96% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGIC Investment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,318.80. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $3,771,009.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 961,791 shares in the company, valued at $26,054,918.19. This trade represents a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 219,203 shares of company stock worth $5,989,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.