NewGen Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. $ASTL

NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,409 shares during the quarter. Algoma Steel Group makes up about 4.4% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned 1.08% of Algoma Steel Group worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASTL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $650,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 167,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASTL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $372.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.29. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $380.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.98 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

