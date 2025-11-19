Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp $MGRC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. McGrath RentCorp accounts for 2.2% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.83% of McGrath RentCorp worth $23,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $94.99 and a twelve month high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McGrath RentCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGRC

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.