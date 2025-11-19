Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,192 shares during the quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.25% of Modine Manufacturing worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 522.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 25,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $3,545,868.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,410.76. The trade was a 55.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,992,679.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,511,636.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.84 and a 200-day moving average of $123.86. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $166.94.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.91 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

