CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ Shares Sold by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,406 shares during the quarter. CBIZ accounts for approximately 2.9% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.81% of CBIZ worth $31,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,494,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,739,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,736,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 90.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 188,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth $12,119,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded CBIZ from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CBIZ Stock Up 0.7%

CBIZ stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $693.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.18 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. Analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

