AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02, Zacks reports. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.650-5.850 EPS.
AECOM Stock Performance
Shares of AECOM stock opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.10. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.
AECOM Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.30.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AECOM
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
