AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02, Zacks reports. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.650-5.850 EPS.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.10. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 62.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in AECOM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AECOM by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.30.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

