Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $710,000 in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.85.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,580 shares of company stock worth $4,064,484. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $341.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.