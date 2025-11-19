P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. $APPS

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine accounts for about 4.3% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.35% of Digital Turbine worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $532.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $140.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Digital Turbine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

