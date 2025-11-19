AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Sold by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for approximately 11.1% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $76,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Down 2.5%

APP stock opened at $526.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $614.21 and a 200-day moving average of $467.63. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The company has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $37,893,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,147,536.16. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 430,844 shares of company stock valued at $221,382,532 in the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

