Saturna Capital Corp Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Saturna Capital Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $2,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,850. The trade was a 37.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $546.77 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $485.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

