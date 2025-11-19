P.A.W. Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. $INDI

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. indie Semiconductor makes up about 7.0% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.48% of indie Semiconductor worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 456.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,702,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,435 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,623,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,249,000 after buying an additional 2,335,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 612.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,324,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,361,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INDI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 82,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,098.94. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 20,908 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $82,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,005 shares in the company, valued at $371,319.75. This represents a 18.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,028,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,572. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of INDI opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.38.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. indie Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

