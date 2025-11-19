Saturna Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Saturna Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Exponent by 10,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Exponent by 8,092.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Exponent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exponent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $329,422.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,555.46. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,735 shares of company stock worth $1,017,242 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $101.37.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.78 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Exponent declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

