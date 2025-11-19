Saturna Capital Corp Purchases 420 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 578 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.38. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.75 and a 1-year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 128.39%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

