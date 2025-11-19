Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Acquires 2,179 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 3.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $102.48.

Insider Activity

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

