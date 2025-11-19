Haverford Financial Services Inc. Invests $4.49 Million in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Haverford Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.3% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 8,042.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its position in Waste Management by 136.3% during the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 21,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.25.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.6%

Waste Management stock opened at $211.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

