P.A.W. Capital Corp Purchases 140,000 Shares of ON24, Inc. $ONTF

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. ON24 makes up about 3.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.71% of ON24 worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ON24 by 228.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in ON24 by 26.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 74.6% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $25,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 737,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,279.76. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 32,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $174,906.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,591,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,575,849.55. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,176 shares of company stock valued at $816,164. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $223.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 22.09%.The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. ON24 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

