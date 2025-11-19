Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stock Position Trimmed by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 4.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a market cap of $304.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $79.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $212,739.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,167.04. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 820,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,316,496.45. This represents a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 961,950 shares of company stock worth $74,696,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.