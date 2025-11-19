Saturna Capital Corp Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total transaction of $2,361,002.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,265.99. This trade represents a 37.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,328. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TYL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.09.

NYSE TYL opened at $466.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $503.15 and a 200-day moving average of $547.49. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.72%.The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

