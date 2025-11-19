Saturna Capital Corp Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 2.1% of Saturna Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Saturna Capital Corp owned about 0.24% of AutoZone worth $151,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 98.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in AutoZone by 266.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 60.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares in the company, valued at $221,148.40. This trade represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,400. This represents a 41.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Zacks Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,750.00 target price (down previously from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,551.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,823.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,993.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,892.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,036.40 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $51.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.