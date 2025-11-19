Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 31,650 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,650 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 117.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 191,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 103,714 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 123.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.4%

VIRT stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

