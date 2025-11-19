Saturna Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Saturna Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp owned 0.49% of Lincoln Electric worth $55,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Zacks Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $220.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.50. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $161.11 and a one year high of $249.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $233,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,351.71. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,549.76. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

